Kohli’s U-19 WC teammate Tanmay becomes first umpire to play in IPL

Tanmay Srivastava, a key member of the Virat Kohli-led India’s victorious Under-19 World Cup squad in 2008, is set to make history in IPL 2025 by becoming the first umpire, who also featured as a player in the tournament.

Srivastava, who was India’s top scorer in the 2008 U-19 World Cup final, will now officiate matches after completing his BCCI umpiring certification. The former Uttar Pradesh opener played in the first two seasons of the IPL for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) before retiring from professional cricket in 2020.

Srivastava ended his career with 4918 runs in 90 first-class matches, a majority of which he played for Uttar Pradesh.

Wishing Tanmay on his new identity, the UP Cricket Association posted a photo of his accreditation card, with a caption, “A true player never leaves the field—just changes the game. Wishing Tanmay Srivastava the best as he dons a new hat with the same passion!”

Tanmay, who completed his Level 2 umpiring course with the BCCI, was earlier involved in talent scouting for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). He had also worked as a fielding coach for the U16 squad at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and assisted the Jammu and Kashmir state team.