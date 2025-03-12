Knight Riders arrive in Kolkata ahead of IPL 2025

The players of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) landed in the City of Joy to kick off their final pre-season camp ahead of the highly anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The camp, set to take place at the iconic Eden Gardens from March 12, will serve as the team’s last phase of preparation before the season opener.

The pre-season camp will focus on fine-tuning strategies and building team synergy under the leadership of the new captain and a bolstered coaching staff.

With head coach Chandrakant Pandit at the helm, the addition of Otis Gibson as the assistant coach and DJ Bravo as the mentor of the side will bring renewed energy to Kolkata Knight Rider’s IPL 2025 campaign as they get together to prepare for another exciting season.

The defending champions will take on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the opening game of the tournament at the Eden Gardens on March 22.

KKR have made four appearances in the IPL final, winning the championship thrice (2012, 2014, 2024). They finished as runners-up in the 2021 season, staging one of the most remarkable comebacks in the tournament’s history. TKR Men’s team has won the CPL championship four times in 10 years since the Knight Riders took over the franchise.

They are the most successful team in the Caribbean and hold the unique feat of having won the trophy in 2020 without losing a single game in the whole tournament. TKR Women, the Knight Riders’ first-ever Women’s Team, were champions of the inaugural WCPL in 2022.