“KKR win has brought about air of celebration all across Bengal”: CM Mamata Banerjee

TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lavished praise on the Kolkata Knight Riders after they clinched their third Indian Premier League title.

On a night when clouds were hovering over Chepauk, KKR lifted their third title under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer after thumping Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final of the tournament with an 8-wicket win at Chepauk.

Mamata took to X and heaped praise on the team to personally congratulate the players as well as the staff for their remarkable season.

“Kolkata Knight Riders’ win has brought about an air of celebration all across Bengal. I would like to personally congratulate the players, the support staff and the franchise for their record-breaking performance in this season of the IPL. Wishing for more such enchanting victories in the years to come!” Mamata wrote on X.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah congratulated KKR and franchise captain Shreyas Iyer for their triumphant season. He also thanked the fans for coming out in numbers and making the 17th edition successful.

“Congratulations to the @KKRiders for clinching the 2024 #TATAIPL! The team showed great consistency throughout the tournament and kudos to @ShreyasIyer15 for leading the side brilliantly. Once again, thank you to the fans for coming out in big numbers and for making this yet another successful season!

Advertisement

Coming to the match, KKR clinched the IPL 2024 title with a dominating all-round performance against SRH in the final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Their third title celebrations began at the same ground Chepauk where they lifted their maiden title in 2012 under the leadership of Gautam Gambhir.

They scripted an encore to lift their third trophy. The KKR bowlers left the Sunrisers dumbstruck to restrict the free-scoring SRH batting line-up to 113. In reply, KKR chased down in only 10.3 overs with eight wickets in hand.