KKR vs LSG match on April 6 rescheduled to April 8

The BCCI on Friday announced the rescheduling of the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants, originally scheduled on April 6 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, to April 8 at the same venue.

The uncertainty around the match arose after the Kolkata Police had informed the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) of the difficulty to provide security for the game due to Ram Navami celebrations in the city.

There were also speculations of the match being planned to move out of the city, and hosted in Guwahati. However, on Friday, the BCCI decided to retain Kolkata as the host while altering the dates of the contest.

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India

(BCCI) announces the rescheduling of Match No. 19 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), originally scheduled for Sunday, April 6, 2025, at Eden Gardens, Kolkata,” a BCCI statement read.

“The decision follows a request from Kolkata Police to the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) regarding the deployment of personnel across the city owing to festivities. The authorities have recommended that the game be moved to Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at 3:30 PM, and the request has been accommodated accordingly. The rest of the schedule remains unchanged,” the statement added.

According to the new schedule, there will be only one match on April 6, with Sunrisers Hyderabad hosting Gujarat Titans at 7:30 PM as originally scheduled.

The mid-week double header will be played on Tuesday (April 8), featuring the KKR vs LSG fixture in the afternoon in Kolkata, followed by Punjab Kings hosting Chennai Super Kings (Match No.22) in New Chandigarh in the evening, as per the original schedule.