IPL 2022: KKR’s Rinku Singh reveals he had a feeling about being ‘Player of the Match’

Rinku Singh of the Kolkata Knight Riders was determined to score big runs against the Rajasthan Royals on Monday, as the Player of the Match had written the score on his palm even before the game began.

Rinku Singh hit an unbeaten 23-ball 42, laced with six boundaries and a maximum, as he and Nitish Rana (48*) easily chased down a 153-run target for a seven-wicket win over RR. Rinku, who was named man of the match, was seen talking with Nitish Rana after the victory.

In a video posted by iplt20.com, Rinku told Nitish that he had written 50 on his palm because he had a feeling that he will be the player of the match. “I was getting a feel that I will score runs and get Player of the Match today. And I wrote 50 runs on my hand,” he said.

“I was waiting for my opportunity for the last five years,” added the Aligarh-based player.

Talking about the latest song that Rinku, Nitish, and Andre Russell have been grooving to. The 24-year-old revealed the title of the song that he can’t stop humming. “Majhe Aale by AP Dhillon,” he said.

KKR returned to winning ways in the IPL 2022 after defeating RR by 7 wickets at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh combined for a match-winning partnership, changing the momentum of the game as KKR secured a crucial victory.

