KKR opener Ajinkya Rahane ruled out of remainder of season due to hamstring injury

Kolkata Knight Riders opener Ajinkya Rahane has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League 2022 due to a hamstring injury.

Kolkata Knight Riders took to Twitter to make the announcement and posted a video message from the player. “Official Announcement Ajinkya Rahane is going to miss the remaining games of #IPL2022 due to a hamstring injury.

Wish you a speedy recovery, @ajinkyarahane88. The Knights camp will miss you #AmiKKR #IPL2022,” tweeted Knight Riders.

“I enjoyed my time, on and off-field. I learnt a lot as a cricketer, about life and everything. I just want to thank all the players, support staff, Venky sir, and management people for all your support. I will definitely come back stronger next year. I am sure we will do good as a team in our next game and hopefully, we will go to Kolkata and the playoffs,” said Rahane in the video.

Rahane had a mediocre IPL season this time around, scoring 133 runs at an average of 19.00 in seven games. This season, his best individual score is 44.

In terms of his team, KKR is currently sixth in the points standings with 12 points and is still in contention for the playoffs. On May 18, they will play the Lucknow Super Giants in their final game.

(Inputs from ANI)