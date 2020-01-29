Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday congratulated India’s ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra as the athlete qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics by registering a throw of 87.86m at the Athletics Central North East meeting in South Africa.

“A great comeback from injury by Neeraj Chopra and then qualifying for Tokyo 2020,” Rijiju tweeted.

“Olympics is a great achievement! Determination, passion and strength made it possible to throw 87.86m much beyond the qualifying benchmark of 85m. Well done Neeraj!” he added.

This was Neeraj’s first competitive outing post recovering from his elbow injury.

Neeraj’s last major competition, prior to being deemed unfit because of his elbow injury, was the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games where he won gold registering a national record of 88.06m.

Neeraj was then expected to feature in the National Open Athletics Championship in the latter part of 2019 but the Athletics Federation of India decided to give Neeraj a bit more to time recover and get competition ready.