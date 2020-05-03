World 10,000m bronze medalist Rhonex Kipruto has given Kenya fresh hope to end their jinx to win the race at the Olympic Games.

The 20-year-old has already beaten the 5km road world record, clocking 13 minutes and 18 seconds, and went on to do the same in the 10km race, before Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda obliterated the record in 26:38 in Valencia, Spain.

However, Barnaba Korir, the athlete’s agent and vice-chairman of Athletics Kenya (AK), believes the youngster has similar characteristics to those of Eliud Kipchoge and Geoffrey Kamworor and has the potential to rule the roost in his specialty, especially going forward to the Tokyo Olympic Games, reports Xinhua news agency.

“There have been many other athletes before, but I really hope that Kipruto will fit in the equation that will strive to bring back Kenya’s glory in 10,000m at the Olympics,” said Korir on Sunday.

Kenya last won gold in the 10,000m race back in 1968 through Naftali Temu in Mexico City.

But for now, because of the coronavirus, Kipruto, who is also the world Under-20 champion, is busy planting trees in the village of Kimamet near Eldoret.