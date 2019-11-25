Kidambi Srikanth has joined Saina Nehwal in pulling out of the upcoming season of the Premier Badminton League. Srikanth said that he wants to focus on international events with a crucial phase coming up for Indian shuttlers in the race for qualification for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

“It’s a tough road ahead. Need to go full throttle and fulfil the expectations that lie on me. Hence, I won’t be playing PBL this year to focus more on international events. Wish @blr_raptors (Bengaluru Raptors) all the very best and hope for a smashing season this year as well,” tweeted the former world no.1.

Srikanth’s withdrawal comes a day after Saina withdrew from the tournament to focus on getting some valuable recovery time. Saina has had a lean run in recent tournaments on the tour. Her most recent tournament was the Hong Kong Open that started on November 12. She suffered a first round exit, which was the fifth time in her last six tournaments that she went out without winning a match.

Srikanth is slated to play at the Syed Modi International which starts on November 26 in Lucknow. Saina, on the other hand pulled out of the tournament at the last minute.