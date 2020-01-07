In a recent turn of events, the Government of India has declared the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) as an event of national importance. The same was confirmed in a statement by Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Kiren Rijiju.

Notably, the third edition of the Khelo India Youth Games is slated to commence from 10 January, Friday.

“Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the Khelo India Games is not just an event, it is a movement. Promoting sports and fitness among the youth and sensitizing parents to motivate young athletes to pursue a sporting dream is a first step towards making India a sporting superpower.

“The Khelo India Games being declared events of national importance is a significant step towards achieving that goal,” Rijiju said in a press release.

“I am confident that this move will inspire more youngsters to step up and pursue sports seriously,” he added.

In another big development, the host broadcaster of Khelo India Youth Games- Star Sports Network, will have to compulsorily share the feed of their coverage of the tournament with Doordarshan- the public service provider.

In addition, the host broadcasters will have to telecast the tournament live for eight hours in Hindi as well as various regional languages on each day of the competition to comply with a deal with the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

Reportedly some 6,800 athletes are expected to participate in the forthcoming edition of the Khelo India Youth Games.

(With inputs from PTI)