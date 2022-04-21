Khelo India Scheme has taken financial pressure off athletes: swimmer Rujuta Khade

Two-time gold medallist (swimming nationals) Rujuta Khade has said that the Khelo India scheme has provided the athletes with a relief as a lot of financial pressure is off their minds now.

The 26-year-old Rujuta who had represented Shivaji University in the Khelo India University Games 2021, also added that the athletes now won’t have to make any kind of sacrifices in their training programme these days as various universities and state bodies have been sponsoring them to perform well at this stage.

“The Khelo India Scheme has taken a lot of the financial pressure off the athletes, who don’t have to make as many compromises in their training programme these days because universities and state bodies have been more forthcoming in supporting their athletes to perform well at this stage,” she said.

“I think the Khelo India Games are a great initiative. Back when I was in school, there used to be no platform as big as this one for athletes to prove their mettle. Athletes and their families used to feel a lot of financial pressure to keep up with the demands of the sport, and in the absence of major events to showcase one’s performance, this pressure can be difficult to deal with,” Rujuta added.

Sounding all excited to give it her best at the Khelo India University games 2021, the Mumbai-based swimmer said, “I am really looking forward to the Khelo India University Games. This is going to be my first major competition of the year, and I’m excited to see where I stand with the training that I have done in the off-season. That will help me prepare better for the Asian Games trials coming up in June-July.”

Rujuta surely has the potential in her and will be determined to be part of the future Indian teams and make her nation proud at the big tournaments.

“I am training hard to make it to the Asian Games this year, and after that, I want to focus on making the cut for the World Championships next year. These are my aspirations for the near future,” she further added.

