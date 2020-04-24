Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne spoke about his desire to play alongside Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo as he believed the talismanic striker loves to play behind the defenders and that would help him send across pinpoint balls for him to score goals.

The Belgian superstar further stated that he would have liked to play with former France striker and his coach at the national team Thierry Henry.

“I would look to strikers, someone like Thierry Henry, my coach at Belgium. Even someone like Cristiano, for me as a creative player you know he is going to be there so I want someone quick who can go deep, that would help me a lot,” De Bruyne told Sky Sports as quoted by IANS.

“For what I do, strikers are the main importance. Cristiano, I could cross it three metres higher and know he is still going to get it,” he added.

Since returning to the English Premier League from Wolfsburg in 2016, the 28-year-old De Bruyne has emerged to become one of the greatest midfielders of current times and enhanced his reputation as one of the top passers in the world.

He has since won two league titles and one FA Cup with Manchester City and also achieved a third-place finish with Belgium at 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Meanwhile, Machester City had earlier handed over their Etihad Stadium to the National Health Service (NHS) in order to help them combat the ongoing crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a report on IANS, which was accessed via Sky Sports, City made available their home stadium’s executive boxes and conference rooms for the NHS authorities to train doctors and nurses during the crisis.