Keith Andrews replaces Thomas Frank as Brentford’s head coach

Brentford FC have officially appointed Keith Andrews as their new head coach. The 44-year-old steps into the role after serving on the club’s first-team coaching staff since July 2024.

Andrews replaces Thomas Frank, who recently joined Tottenham Hotspur, along with assistant first-team coach Justin Cochrane, head of athletic performance Chris Haslam, and first-team analyst Joe Newton.

Asked how he felt about being the man to lead the Bees, Andrews said, “Pretty humbled would be the overriding feeling, honoured that I’m the person that’s been chosen to take the club into the next chapter.

“I’m very appreciative of the owner, the board, and the staff who have supported this decision. It’s an opportunity I feel I’m very capable of doing and ready to do.

“I don’t know where to start in terms of what’s exciting me because there’s so much: the potential of the football club, the potential of the players, and the potential of the staff that underpins what has brought success to this brilliant football club.”

Before joining Brentford, Andrews worked as a set-piece coach at Sheffield United and served as assistant manager to Stephen Kenny with the Republic of Ireland from 2020 to 2023. He also spent time as MK Dons’ assistant manager during their 2015/16 Championship campaign. As a player, Andrews enjoyed a 16-year career, featuring for clubs such as Wolverhampton Wanderers, MK Dons, and Blackburn Rovers. He earned 35 caps for the Republic of Ireland, including appearances at UEFA Euro 2012.

Asked about the qualities Andrews will bring to the role, Director of Football Phil Giles responded, “Keith is a very, very good person. He has good values and fits our culture well. He gets on with everyone, he’s very open, and he’s a learner. He joined us a year ago as a set-piece coach because he wanted a new experience. He wanted to be at our club and to learn. That says a lot about him. He’s also covered many other parts of the game, so he’s well qualified to do the job.”