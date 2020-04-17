India middle-order batsman Kedar Jadhav has revealed the difference in captaincy while playing under CSK’s MS Dhoni and RCB’s Virat Kohli.

Notably, Jadhav, who was at Bengaluru for the 2016-17 season, has been at Chennai since the 2018-19 season.

“Major difference between playing for RCB in Bengaluru and for CSK in Chennai is the captain who backs you and gives you the opportunities and has the confidence and faith in you,” Kedar Jadhav was quoted as saying by India Today.

In IPL 2019, Jadhav scored just 162 runs from 14 matches at an average of 18 with a strike rate of 95.85. He scored only one half-century. Despite the right-hander failing to impress, CSK retained him for the 2020 season.

“If you know as a player your captain (MS Dhoni) backs you and gives you more than enough opportunities, there is no better feeling. You can see the happiness on his face when you perform, he’s happy for you,” he added.

The out-of-favour India batsman had also revealed that Dhoni is his favourite player.

“Growing up Sachin (Tendulkar) was my idol like every aspiring cricketer. I regret I could not play with him. But when it comes to favourite cricketer, it has to be Dhoni,” Kedar said during Chennai Super Kings’s Instagram Live chat as quoted by IANS.

Talking further about Dhoni, Jadhav had said he owes a lot to the former India captain who backed him throughout his career and helped him play so many ODIs for the country.