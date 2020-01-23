Juventus on Wednesday thrashed Roma 3-1 at Allianz Stadium to enter into the semifinals of the Coppa Italia.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Rodrigo Bentancur and Leonardo Bonucci were on the scoresheet to decide the fate of the game in the first half only.

The visitors gave a tough fight at the beginning, but their wasted chance saw the Bianconeri take the lead in the 26th minute. Juve produced a good counter-attack which saw forward Gonzalo Higuain play a diagonal ball for Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese then ran up the left flank, burst into the box and past Pau Lopez with an angled drive to put the ball into the back of the net.

In the 38th minute, Maurizio Sarri’s men doubled the lead, courtesy Rodrigo Bentancur. The midfielder started and finished off the move by gathering the ball in midfield, he then played it wide to Douglas Costa, who returned the ball back to the Uruguayan and his effort touched the bottom of the far post to roll over the line.

Juventus soon put an end to Roma’s chances of making a comeback as a third goal was added at the stroke of half-time through Leonardo Bonucci, who nodded home a short-corner with great precision. The goal was reviewed by VAR, but there was no cancelling out of the goal as he was in the right position.