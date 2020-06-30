Juventus and Barcelona have completed a swap deal of Miralem Pjanic and Arthur Melo, both the elite clubs of Europe confirmed on Monday. The deal will see Juventus paying up to 82 million euros for Arthur, while the Catalan giants will pay 60 million euros plus five million euros in variables for Pjanic’s stay with them.

“FC Barcelona and Juventus FC have reached an agreement for the transfer of player Arthur Melo. The Italian club will pay 72 million euros, plus 10 million euros in variables,” read a Barcelona statement.

The Spanish club then announced 30-year-old Pjanic’s arrival who has agreed to sign a four-year contract until the end of the 2023-24 season, with a buyout clause of 400 million euros.

“The cost of the operation will be 60 million euros plus 5 million in variables. The player will sign a contract with the club for the next four seasons, until the end of the 2023/24 season, with a buyout clause of 400 million euros,” Barcelona said.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina international had joined Juventus from Roma in 2016, helping the Bianconeri win the Italian Serie A title three times.

Arthur, on the other hand, has agreed to stay at the Turin-based club for the next five seasons. The Brazilian midfielder, who had arrived from Gremio in the summer of 2018, played 72 games for Barcelona.

He has four goals under his name in the two seasons he has plied his trade at Camp Nou, winning the La Liga and the Spanish Super Cup in the 2018-19 season.

“A definitive acquisition of the registration rights of the player Arthur Henrique Ramos De Oliveira Melo for a consideration of 72 million euros payable in four financial years. The purchase value may increase of maximum 10 million euros on achieving given conditions during the course of the contract. Juventus and the player have signed a five-year contract of employment

valid until June 30, 2025,” Juventus announced.

Though both deals have been confirmed, both players are unable to play for their new clubs until the end of the delayed 2019-20 season.

