German Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund and England national team winger Jadon Sancho on Monday paid tribute to George Floyd, an unarmed African-American who died in Minneapolis, US under police custody.

During Sunday’s Bundesliga match between Dortmund and Paderborn, Sancho revealed ‘Justice for George Floyd’ message on his t-shirt. In the match, Sancho scored a hat-trick – his first professional treble – as Borussia Dortmund drubbed their opponent 6-1.

Following the match, Sancho tweeted: “First professional hat trick. A bittersweet moment personally as there are more important things going on in the world today that we must address and help make a change. We have to come together as one and fight for justice. We are stronger together! #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd.”

First professional hat trick 🙏🏼. A bittersweet moment personally as there are more important things going on in the world today that we must address and help make a change. We have to come together as one & fight for justice. We are stronger together! ❤️ #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/ntOtwOySCO — Jadon Sancho (@Sanchooo10) May 31, 2020

A shocking videotaped death last Monday of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, at the hands of police in Minneapolis ignited the nationwide wave of outrage over law enforcement’s repeated use of lethal force against unarmed African Americans.

Floyd, aged 46, lost his life after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder; three other officers with him have been fired but for now, face no charges.

Floyd’s death has sparked unrest and protests in dozens of cities across the US, including Washington DC.