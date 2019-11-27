Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said that Reds star striker Mohamed Salah is in good touch, but meanwhile, the coach asserted that he is not worried about the Egyptian winger.

“Mo looks really good,” Klopp said on Wednesday as quoted by Liverpool FC’s official website.

A win in Wednesday’s encounter against Napoli will see Liverpool secure a place in the last 16 of the Champions League with a victory.

“Yesterday we didn’t do too much, so we will see today – but I’m not worried about it,” added Klopp.

Notably, Salah originally sustained the injury in Liverpool’s 2-1 win over Leicester City on October 5 in a home game after coming under a second-half challenge from Foxes midfielder Hamza Choudhury.

Since that game, he scored in Liverpool’s 4-1 away win over Genk in the Champions League and was substituted off after scoring a penalty in the victory over Tottenham.

However, uncertainties still surround the 27-year-old as he is yet to get a green light to feature in the game against Napoli. Salah has netted nine goals and provided five assists in 17 appearances so far this season.

Meanwhile, talking about Joel Matip, who has been sidelined with a knee injury, Klopp said that the centre back will not be rushed back.

“Joel is improving but is some time away,” he said. “There will be a scan this week and then we will see how it is.”

With 9 points from 4 matches, the Reds top Champions League Group E table. In their last meeting with Napoli which was an away match, they lost 2-0 and hence would be looking to avenge their defeat and secure a knockout berth.