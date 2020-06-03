Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has issued a strict warning to his players to play it safe when it comes to COVID-19 and has urged them to use gloves and masks in public to minimise the risk of contracting the virus.

Though the English Premier League will restart the 2019-20 season June 17, Liverpool’s first game after suspension of more than three months would be against their Merseyside neighbours Everton on June 20.

However, Klopp has made safety his main focus for his players and all others involved to make sure the remaining part of the season is played without any hindrance.

“Yes it feels 100 percent a secure environment, but we can never be sure that it will be and that there will be no infections,” Klopp told BBC 5 Live as quoted by Goal.com. “We still have a normal life, the boys are massively disciplined. [It has been] 11 weeks already, which for people in this age is a challenge.

“For all of us it’s a challenge, but for [the players] especially. We go to petrol stations, we need fuel, we need food, stuff like this.

“We wear face masks, which I don’t understand why not everyone in England, especially in close areas, wear face masks and gloves. I don’t understand that, it helped in Germany a lot. I’m not an expert but it helped there a lot.

“We’ve told the boys, if you go wherever I want them to wear a face mask and gloves, so from their point of view nothing can really happen.

“Humans are the most risk to humans, we are our own biggest enemy sometimes, so we have to stay disciplined, and we will.”

He added, “Hopefully for all the other clubs as well it can stay like this, but the environment itself; the training ground, around the matches, that will be 100% safe.

“Everybody is doing everything you can imagine that nothing happens there. The boys are, physically, in an incredible shape, I am not worried about them. If I would be, we wouldn’t be here.”