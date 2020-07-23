Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was elated after his team finally lifted the Premier League trophy on Thursday and ended the club’s 30-year-old drought. Klopp expressed his pride for the team and said that all the current Liverpool players were “special”, but admitted that there were still spaces for improvement.

Even though The Reds had already sealed the fate of this year’s Premier League last month, the silverware was presented after they defeated Chelsea 5-3 in a high-voltage drama at Anfield. The Blues gave a tough fight but it fell short as Klopp’s men proved too good for the touring defenders.

“Absolutely special… we don’t compare as we haven’t won it before. It could have been better [and] we know that and it could have been worse if we had not won… these boys are so special. I couldn’t be more proud of them throwing in a performance like this tonight on the pitch in an open game, obviously, but nice, nice goals. Incredible goals, super football in moments and I loved the game so we could enjoy so far and will enjoy the rest of the night,” Klopp was quoted as saying on the official website of Liverpool Football Club.

“Each player who played now the majority of the games can improve, that’s how it is. The age group they are in, making better decisions, being clearer in whatever they do. Other players, they didn’t play that much – Naby is a good example of that, Curtis Jones is a good example of that. We don’t want to make it too big but he looks like kind of ready as well! That means we have space and we have potential for improvement and we will work on that.

“Obviously not tonight anymore but from whenever on. Now we have a party, then we have to recover, then we play Newcastle. We have 96 points and it would obviously be really nice if we could get 99. It will be difficult but who cares – tonight it was very difficult because Chelsea was so good and the boys did it anyway,” Liverpool’s German boss added.

Liverpool looked to brush aside their somewhat disappointing run after the resumption of top-flight football following the COVID-19 hiatus as they successfully tamed the threatening Chelsea side. Naby Keita, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Georginio Wijnaldum, Roberto Firmino and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scored for the Champions.