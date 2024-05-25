Junior Women’s Hockey : India pips Belgium 2-2 (4-2 SO)

Striker Kanika Siwach scored an Impressive bracw as Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team beat Belgium, winning in the shootout 4-2 after the score was tied 2-2 at the end of regulation time at Antwerp on Saturday.

The Indians were quick to find their form and assert themselves in the first quarter. An early penalty corner resulted in Kanika

Siwach sounding the boards to take the lead. Soon after, Kanika scored her second goal for the night in the same quarter to make it 2-0.

Maintaining their momentum, India saw through a goalless second quarter to restrict the Belgian unit and find themselves in a commanding position at halftime.

Belgium found opportunities in the third quarter, including a crucial penalty corner, however, the Indian defensive unit managed to restrict Belgium and maintain the surplus.

In the final quarter, Belgium finally broke the shackles, scoring twice in quick succession to tie the score at 2-2, minutes before fulltime. In the ensuing shootout, India emerged victorious to win the contest 2-2 (4-2 SO).

The Indians Junior will play their next match against Germany in Breda on 26th May.