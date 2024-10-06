Jr Women’s National Hockey: Uttarakhand, Manipur win their matches on Day 6

Hockey Uttarakhand and Manipur Hockey won their respective matches on the sixth day of the 14th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2024 at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astro Turf Hockey Stadium here on Saturday.

In the first match of the day, Hockey Uttarakhand defeated Kerala Hockey 3-1 in Pool A. Prachi (21’, 56’) scored the first goal of the game for Hockey Uttarakhand but Kerala Hockey equalised through Shanusha P M (29’) soon after.

Aarti (50’) scored to restore Hockey Uttarakhand’s lead and Prachi found the back of the net again to seal the victory.

Advertisement

The second and last match of the day saw Manipur Hockey beat Assam Hockey 6-3 in Pool C. Tanu Shorensangbam (20’), Devi Keisam Eleena (37’, 44’), Chanu Romita Waribam (38’), Reena Koijam (52’) and Devi Laishram Ritu (60’) got on the scoresheet for Manipur Hockey while Joymoti Gorh (10’), Sagarika Barman (31’) and Captain Ashmita Tigga (58’) scored for Assam Hockey.