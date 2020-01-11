Talismanic striker of Tottenham Hotspur Harry Kane will miss Saturday’s Premier League clash against Liverpool after he was ruled out until April with a hamstring injury. And Spurs manager as caution ahead of the match has warned his players but has also asked them to be confident.

“It’s a big challenge for us to play them. We would prefer to play against them with everybody available, prefer to have more options,” Mourinho was quoted as saying to the reporters by Reuters.

Mourinho termed Kane as irreplaceable and despite his injury, he wants the Spurs players to be positive and go against Liverpool with all their might. The manager also highlighted the training they have had over the last week and the kind of preparation they have gone through to face Liverpool.

“We have injuries but I have to focus on what we did in the week, concentrate on the effort and enthusiasm the boys put in this week and the motivation you need to play the best teams. If you are not confident, it’s better to stay at home. If you’re confident it’s not going to be easy but if you’re confident you’re going with everything that you have and that’s what I want the boys to do, go with everything we have,” Mourinho said.

“I don’t want to speak about Harry because if I speak too much I get depressed, and then you say I’m miserable and in a bad mood. It’s better to speak about things that make me laugh,” he added.

In the absence of Kane, much will depend on how Son Heung-Min performs at the frontline against Liverpool on Saturday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. However, Mourinho said that he will be effectively without a recognised forward.

“We don’t have another one. There is not a striker in the squad. We have only one, he is not fit, we don’t have another one,” Mourinho said.