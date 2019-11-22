Jose Mourinho, who has replaced Mauricio Pochettino as the head coach of Tottenham Hotspur, is planning to foil AC Milan’s attempt to re-sign Zlatan Ibrahimovic and bring him to the north London club.

According to a report in English daily The Telegraph, after Mourinho’s arrival there has been a rapid growth of interest to get Ibrahimovic, who is available on a free transfer from the first day of 2020 after completing a spell of two years with Major League Soccer (MLS) side LA Galaxy.

Mourinho had earlier signed the former Swedish international on a free transfer for Manchester United in 2016. Ibrahimovic had scored a total of 26 goals in his 46 appearances for United before moving to the USA.

The report also stated that Ibrahimovic’s agent Mino Raiola has held talks with a number of Italian clubs, including his rumoured destination AC Milan, but high wage demands were seen as the reason why a deal has not yet been finalised.

It is believed that joining Spurs, who have not won a trophy since 2008, under Mourinho at this time of the career could be an appealing factor to his ego.

However, given how the 38-year-old has already reached the twilight of his career it is highly unlikely that Spurs would be eager to hand him a long-term contract. He might also not be a regular in the starting eleven with Harry Kane’s dominance in the forward line of Tottenham.

Also, it has been reported that Kane might consider his future elsewhere if Mourinho, too, fails to land some silverware in the club’s closet and Tottenham do not qualify for Champions League football next season.