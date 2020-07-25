England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler has admitted to feeling the heat after not scoring enough Test runs in recent times.

When asked if he has been worrying about his place in the team, Buttler told Sky Sports: “Yes, naturally but I think time in the middle gives you confidence and obviously I hadn’t been doing that.”

“But I think it’s more about doing a job for your team which I’m very aware of and if you are not quite performing as well as you want, you realise you’re not doing your job as well as you should be for your team.

“I was definitely feeling pressure. I’ve played long enough now to understand when you’re under pressure and it’s on your shoulders and how to deal with it.”

“The only time I’ve had success at Test level is when I’ve trusted my defence. Lots of people expect me to play a certain way because of the way I play in one-day cricket but I’ve never seen Test cricket in that way,” he said.

(With inputs from IANS)