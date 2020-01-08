England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler could be in a bit of trouble here as a video of the wicketkeeper’s abusive rant at South African pace bowler Vernon Philander went viral on social media.

However, former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has urged cricket fans to leave Buttler alone.

During the second innings of the second test match between England and South Africa at Cape Town, which England eventually won by 189 runs, the stump microphone picked up Buttler repeatedly abusing Philander after the latter apparently got in the way of a throw to the wicketkeeper’s end.

Stokes who was at the first slip also joined Jos Buttler and stated, “Don’t stare him out. He’s got a point, mate,” as quoted by IANS.

Although many fans have slammed Buttler’s on-field behaviour, Pietersen has urged the fans to leave him alone.

“LOTS having a go at @josbuttler here! LEAVE HIM ALONE! This is Test Cricket and believe me, this is nothing compared to lots that goes on, on the field. Series is alive big time!” Pietersen tweeted.

Even Philander’s compatriot, Herschelle Gibbs has defended Buttler by suggesting that “international cricket isn’t an audition for the church choir.”

People questioning joss buttler giving Vernon a spray,international cricket isn’t an audition for the church choir😉 #bigboypants — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) January 8, 2020