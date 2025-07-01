Jordan Murray departs from Jamshedpur FC

Australian striker Jordan Murray has officially parted ways with Jamshedpur FC, according to the Indian Super League (ISL) website.

Murray returned to the Men of Steel ahead of the 2024-25 campaign for his second stint, having previously represented the club during the 2021-22 season, when Jamshedpur FC clinched the ISL Shield under Owen Coyle.

Murray’s familiarity with the league and experience were trusted by head coach Khalid Jamil, and the Aussie forward delivered once again.

The official X handle of Jamshedpur FC posted,

“Farewell, Jordan Murray!

We’re forever grateful for the incredible contributions of Jordan Murray to the Men of Steel! Your impact on Jamshedpur football will always be remembered. Wishing you a bright future ahead, Jordan! You will be missed!”

https://x.com/JamshedpurFC/status/1939336016860762540

In the 2024-25 season, he made 23 appearances, scoring six goals, including crucial late strikes against FC Goa and Bengaluru FC.

Beyond his goals, Murray was a workhorse up front, excelling in hold-up play, movement in the final third, and off-the-ball effort, all of which perfectly suited Jamil’s high-energy system.

He also won 113 duels, made 46 recoveries, created 19 chances, and delivered 19 key passes, underlining his all-round impact in Jamshedpur FC’s impressive run to the ISL semi-finals. Murray was also instrumental in the club’s journey to the Kalinga Super Cup final last season.

