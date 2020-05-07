The second edition of ePremier League invitational tournament, returns, after a successful inaugural edition, where Wolves Diogo Jota triumphed beating Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool. The second edition which began on May 5 has an interesting mix of participants including PL stars, cricket stars and celebrity fans representing the 20 Premier League clubs. The quarterfinals will be aired with a delay on Friday, with the semi-finals and finals to be telecast on Saturday.

Representatives include England fast bowler Jofra Archer (Manchester United), PL players like Phil Foden (Manchester City), Ryan Sessegnon (Tottenham Hotspur), James Maddison (Leicester City). Special guests include Top Boy actor Micheal Ward (Arsenal), boxer Tony Bellew (Everton), West Ham United fan and YouTube personality Spencer Owen (West Ham).

Day 1 and 2 saw the stars battling it out to enter the final stages of the tournament, on Day 1, England cricketer Jofra Archer beat Newcastle United’s Rolando Aarons 4-1; Burnley faced Arsenal with defender Charlie Taylor earning a 2-1 victory over the Gunners’ Micheal Ward.

On Day 2, Liverpool defender José Enrique got thrashed by Keinan Davis (Aston Villa F.C) 1-6 as he entered the quarter finals while Michael Obafemi (Southampton F.C.) beat professional boxer Tony Bellew 7-0 representing Everton F.C. fixing his spot in the final 8.

Chelsea’s Emerson beat Andre Gray from Watford setting up a probable North – West London Derby quarter final with Ryan Sessegnon (Tottenham Hotspur F.C.) if he wins against Max Aarons from Norwich City F.C. in the round of 16. England seamer Jofra Archer (Manchester United) will be hoping to make it to quarter finals as he takes on John Egan from Sheffield United. Manchester City’s Phil Foden will be looking to wipe out Charlie Taylor from Burnley FC to set up a battle against Keinan Davis (Aston Villa FC) in the final 8.