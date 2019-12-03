England skipper Joe Root has silenced his critics in style after he scored a historic double hundred in the Hamilton Test on Monday. Root registered a massive double hundred and helped his side recover in the second Test against New Zealand.

Root’s 226 against New Zealand made him the first visiting captain to score a double hundred in New Zealand. He also became only the fourth England captain to have a 200 plus score against his name in a Test match played in overseas conditions.

Root thus joins a rare and elite list of England skippers. Len Hutton was the first England captain to score a double hundred in overseas Tests. He scored 205 long back in 1954 in Kingston. He was followed by Ted Dexter who scored a double hundred as captain in 192 in Karachi.

Much later in 2015, Alastair Cook scored a double hundred (263) against Pak in Abu Dhabi and Root’s double came four years later on Monday.