In a recent development, England cricketer Joe Denly has been ruled out of the Royal London Series against Ireland post suffering back spasms in training on Wednesday. The same has been confirmed in an official statement released on the England and Wales Cricket Board’s (ECB) website.

Denly has been replaced by Liam Livingstone who has represented England in the shortest format but will make his ODI debut if selected in one of the final two matches against Ireland.

England are already 1-0 up in the 3 match ODI series after stitching a comfortable win in the opening match of the series.

Chasing just 173, England suffered hiccups but that did not stop them from crossing the line comfortably at the end.

David Willey was adjudged the Player of the Match for his bowling performance in the opening match.

“Obviously I’ve been part of the group for four years, so to miss out at the 11th hour (World Cup squad) was difficult,” Willey said after the match at the Ageas Bowl.

“For me it’s about going out and enjoying every minute. Every opportunity could be the last one.

“I want to play my best cricket when I’m enjoying it. Hopefully the results keep coming,” he added.