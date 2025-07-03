Jharkhand hosts grand opening of 15th Sub-Junior Women’s National Hockey Championship

Jharkhand rolled out the turf for India’s budding hockey talent on Thursday as the 15th Sub-Junior Women’s National Hockey Championship commenced with a ceremonial inauguration at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda International Hockey Stadium in Ranchi. The state’s Minister for Tourism, Art, Culture, Sports and Youth Affairs, Sudivya Kumar, declared the championship open by passing the ball and formally introducing himself to the players.

The 12-day tournament, jointly organised by Hockey India, the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs, Government of Jharkhand, and Hockey Jharkhand, will run until July 14 and features participation from 28 states. Matches will be played across three divisions—A (12 teams), B (9 teams), and C (7 teams)—with over 540 young athletes vying for national honours.

Welcoming the dignitaries and players, Hockey India Secretary General and Hockey Jharkhand President Bhola Nath Singh presented Minister Kumar with a traditional stole, memento, and floral bouquet.

“This is more than a tournament—it is a celebration of Jharkhand’s hockey spirit,” the Minister said. “We are moving towards the formation of a dedicated Jharkhand team in the Hockey India League. No longer will our talent have to play under other state banners.”

The opening ceremony witnessed the presence of several distinguished personalities, including former Indian women’s hockey captain Asunta Lakra, former international and selector Subhadra Pradhan, Hockey Jharkhand Secretary Vijay Shankar Singh, CEO Rajnish Kumar, Treasurer Asrita Lakra, and other senior functionaries and coaches.

Addressing the gathering, Bhola Nath Singh described the championship as a “platform of discipline and performance,” offering sub-junior players a crucial opportunity to make their mark at the national level. He extended best wishes to all participants and underlined the importance of nurturing grassroots talent.

Jharkhand, which clinched gold in last year’s championship held in Telangana, enters the tournament as a strong contender once again. Early practice sessions have shown promise, and expectations from the home team are high.

Preparations for the event have been overseen meticulously by the organising committee under the leadership of Vijay Shankar Singh. With support from technical experts and volunteers, the event has generated palpable excitement among sports enthusiasts in the state.

The championship, besides offering a competitive arena, is expected to further energise Jharkhand’s hockey ecosystem. For a state that has produced Olympians and national stars, the tournament affirms its commitment to nurturing the next generation of champions.