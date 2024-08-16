Jeev Milkha, Jyoti Randhawa to headline inaugural Legends Tour event

Two of the country’s decorated golfers Jeev Milkha Singh and Jyoti Randhawa will be among the 10 Indians in action at the Legends Tour that will stage its first ever event in India this month at the picturesque Jaypee Greens Golf Course in Greater Noida.

The inaugural Legends Tour tournament in India will carry a handsome prize purse of USD 500,000. The HSBC India Legends Championship is also sanctioned by the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) and will be played at the Greg Norman designed course, from August 29 to September 1.

The Legends Tour, earlier known as European Senior Tour, is the official tour for players over 50. It is part of the PGA European Tour alongside the DP World Tour and European Challenge Tour. The Legends Tour features a strong playing membership that includes former Major Winners, World Number Ones and Ryder Cup Players and Captains.

Commenting on the upcoming event, Jeev said, “It’s going to be a big boost to Indian golf. It is very special for me, and I’m really excited that I’m going to be hosting and playing this event at Jaypee Greens.”

“Golf is the fastest growing sport in our country today. There are a lot of promising young players coming out – we have a great junior program, a very good professional tour. The way things are going, we’ll be seeing a lot more professional golfers coming out of India who’ll be playing on the world stage and making the country proud,” he added.

A Legends Tour tournament of this magnitude will further put India firmly on the world stage within golf and the stature will be enhanced with HSBC India being the title sponsor.

Speaking about the tournament, Legends Tour CEO Phil Harrison said, “This is an important step for us, heading into India for the first time. For the Legends Tour, this is just a great opportunity. Delhi’s an iconic, wonderful city and to have a first tournament there is great. One of our mission statements is to grow the game, and this is why we’re going global, going to Africa, to Asia, and India is a big part of that for us.”