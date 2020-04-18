Former South Africa captain Shaun Pollock will always be counted as one of the greats of the game that South African cricket has produced over the years. However, he feels that former Indian pacer Javagal Srinath did not get the credit that he deserved.

“I thought India’s Javagal Srinath didn’t get the credit he deserved. In my era, you had great combinations like Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis for Pakistan and Curtly Ambrose and Courtney Walsh for West Indies. Australia had Glenn McGrath and Bett Lee. You now have James Anderson and Stuart Broad in this era,” Pollock said in a Sky Sports podcast as quoted by IANS.

When Pollock was asked about a pacer who changed his perception of fast bowling before he started playing at the top level, he replied: “(Malcom) Marshall was next level and I was lucky enough to meet him early in my career as it made me think about fast bowling in a completely different way.”

Pollock also heaped praises on Dale Steyn. “But since I’ve stopped playing, l cannot have enough respect for (Dale) Steyn. His ability to shape the ball upfront at high speed and then come back later and reverse it,” he said.

“He cranked it up on flat wickets and had such a good action and variations. He is something special and his stats back it up,” he added.