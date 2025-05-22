Jatinder Singh shines in Super Over as Oman edge USA in thrilling League 2 clash

According to the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) official website, Oman defeated the United States of America (USA) in a thrilling Super Over match on Wednesday at Lauderhill, with Captain Jatinder Singh emerging as the match-winner.

Before returning in the extra over to deliver the decisive blow and propel Oman to third place in the League 2 rankings, Jatinder struck a century to help Oman reach a total of 266 that the USA could match.

The seasoned right-hander led Oman’s innings after USA skipper Monank Patel put them in to bat first. He made 100 from just 101 deliveries before being removed in the 41st over. Jasdeep Singh took 17 off the last six deliveries to force a decisive Super Over, even though it appeared that Oman had enough runs on the board to defend.

Jatinder smashed 12 runs from the first three deliveries of Oman’s extra over, ultimately winning the match, while Harmeet Singh and Andries Gous could only muster 13 runs from the USA Super Over.

With the victory, the USA stays in second place in the League 2 rankings, while Oman passes Scotland and climbs to third place.

On Friday, Oman will return to action when they play Canada at the same location in Lauderhill.