Indian cricket team have suffered another injury blow with senior pacer Jasprit Bumrah being ruled out of the fourth and last Test of the series against Australia in Brisbane due to an abdominal strain.

Bumrah, key to India”s attack, sustained the strain during the drawn third Test in Sydney. PTI reported.

Reportedly, Bumrah”s scan reports showed a strain and the Indian team management does not want him to aggravate the injury, keeping in mind the upcoming four-Test series against England.

“Jasprit Bumrah suffered an abdominal strain while fielding in Sydney. He is going to sit out of the Brisbane Test but is expected to be available against England,” a BCCI source told PTI.

One can now expect, two-Test old Mohammed Siraj to the Indian attack. He will be joined by Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur and T Natarajan in series-deicder Brisbane Test, starting January 15.

India had anyway come to Australia without pacers Ishant Sharma and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Midway during the tour, Mohammad Shami and Umesh Yadav were also ruled out.

In other departments, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari have also reportedly sustained blows. KL Rahul was also flown to India before the third Test.

The third Test ended in a thrilling draw on Monday as chasing a mammoth target of 407, India reached 334/5 batting for 131 overs before both the teams decided to shake hands on the final day of the match.

With the series tied at 1-1, the two teams will now face each other in the final Test beginning Friday at The Gabba in Brisbane.