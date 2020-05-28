As all the cricketing activities across the globe are suspended in the wake of the novel Coronavirus, India ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah is missing the early morning training sessions.

Bumrah shared a throwback video of his training session on social media and captioned it: “Missing early morning training sessions.”

West Indies’ fast-bowling great Ian Bishop has recently expressed his amazement on how Bumrah generates pace from short run-ups.

“Until today, I’m amazed as to where the pace comes from. And he has got a serious skill set. The way he swung the ball in the Caribbean, for example, and the way he can up his pace and still apply control to it,” Bishop told Cricbuzz.

The Gujarat-born speedster Bumrah made his ODI and T20I debut in 2016 with a Test call-up coming in 2018. The 26-year old is now regarded as one of the best fast bowlers in the business with 104 wickets in 64 ODIs and 68 scalps in just 14 Test matches.

Notably, number 2 ODI bowler Bumrah has been under the scanner post his return from a stress fracture. The bowler has not been at his usual best in the matches post his most recent injury.

The coronavirus has so far killed more than 4500 and has infected over 1.58 lakh in India. In such a tense scenario, the return of cricket anytime soon seems impossible.

With no cricket being played due to the coronavirus pandemic, former and current players are keeping themselves busy by engaging with each other and fans on social media.