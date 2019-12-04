Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq has claimed that India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah would have been a baby in front of Razzaq, had the Pakistan batsman still been active now.

“Bumrah is a baby bowler in front of me,” Cricket Pakistan quoted Razzaq as saying.

Razzaq further stated that he could have easily outplayed Bumrah as he has faced the likes of Australian great Glenn Mcgrath and legendary Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram.

“I could have easily dominated and attacked him as I have played against great bowlers like Glenn Mcgrath and Wasim Akram,” said the veteran of 265 ODI matches.

Razzaq feels that the pressure would have been on Bumrah, had the latter faced the right-handed Pakistan batsman.

“After having faced world-class bowlers in my time, I would have had no problem against a bowler like Bumrah. Pressure would have been on him,” said Razzaq.

Notably, Bumrah is currently the number 1 ODI bowler. The speedster has grabbed the eyeballs since his international debut in Australia in 2016 and with each passing day, the bowlers is only getting better.

“I would add that Bumrah is doing very well and has improved a lot. He has an awkward action and hits the seam perfectly which is why he is effective,” said Razzaq.

Bumrah is regarded as one of the best bowlers the world has ever seen. The right-arm pacer has played 58 ODIs taking 103 wickets, and 12 Tests with 62 wickets against his name.

In the shortest format of the game, Bumrah is even vicious as the batsmen find it hard to play his toe-crushing yorkers. In 42 T20Is, Bumrah has 51 wickets against his name.