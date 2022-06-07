James Milner signs one-year contract extension at Liverpool

James Milner has signed a one-year contract extension at Liverpool until the summer of 2023, the club confirmed in a statement on Monday.

The 36-year-old’s previous deal was due to expire at the end of this month and the midfielder had external offers from one Premier League club and two from overseas but he chose to remain with Liverpool.

“I’m very pleased to be staying for another season. I have never taken playing for this club for granted and I never will. An overriding feeling for me — and a vitally important one in the process — was the belief I can still contribute to the team. The gaffer was clear what he thought and that was a big factor in me extending my contract,” Milner told the Liverpool official website.

Since arriving on a free transfer seven years ago, Milner has helped Jurgen Klopp’s team win the Premier League, Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup and, last season, the Emirates FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

Milner has played 289 games, the most of any side he has represented in his career, and scored 26 goals during his time at Anfield so far.

Thirty-nine of those appearances came in 2021-22 as Liverpool contested every possible fixture, and the midfielder’s decision to prolong his stay was influenced by his faith in the Reds’ potential to compete for major honours again next term.

“Last season was extraordinary, even though it didn’t have the ending we hoped it would. But I think that will only make us all even hungrier for more success, to be honest. I felt that after the parade and that played a part in my decision-making also. It’s a unique club,” he said.

“Now this is signed, I’m already looking forward to getting back with everyone, refocusing, and going again. It’s a brilliant dressing room to be part of.”

