James Anderson, a veteran England fast bowler, is relieved that his chances of making a comeback into the England Test side have not been completely closed.

With Ben Stokes named as the new Test captain on Thursday and Rob Key appointed as the managing director of men’s cricket, Anderson and his new ball partner Stuart Broad still have a chance at the red cherry.

James Anderson and Stuart Broad, who are among the top-10 wicket-takers in Test cricket with 640 and 537 wickets, were surprise omissions from England’s three-match away series in the West Indies in March, which they lost 1-0.

Following the series, Joe Root stepped down as England’s Test captain, despite the fact that England had only won one of their previous 17 Tests. With Stokes and Key at the helm, questions about the duo’s Test future have been answered.

“Stuart and I were hoping our careers weren’t over. So it’s nice to hear there’s a chance. It still means we’ve got to put in some performances here with our counties to prove that we’re playing well enough to get in that final 11. Because of the situation and not having people in these roles, you’re just so unsure of what’s going to happen. So now having that clarity is really nice,” said Anderson to BBC Radio Lancashire.

Stokes’ first Test captaincy assignment will be a three-match home series against New Zealand in June. The postponed fifth Test against India at Edgbaston will be followed by another three-match home series against South Africa. England currently sits at the bottom of the World Test Championship table.

Anderson, currently playing for Lancashire in the County Championship, was in praise of Stokes, 30, calling him a “natural leader who has the respect of the group” — and has “a clear idea of how he wants the team to play”. “I’d love to be a part of that (of playing under Stokes). We’ve had a tough few years, we’re down the bottom of the Test Championship. English cricket needs to get back to winning Test matches.”

(Inputs from IANS)