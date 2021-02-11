England fast bowler James Anderson, whose three important wickets on the final day of the first Test dented the efforts of Indian middle-order, might be rested for the second Test.

Anderson will be benched to cater to the team’s rotation policy, suggested the tourists’ coach Chris Silverwood.

“I am not reluctant to change a winning team if it is the best thing to do for the players and the team and our longevity over a long period. Yes, he (Anderson) is a class act, but you’ll have to wait and see,” Silverwood told the media on Wednesday.

“Has it crossed my mind [to play Broad and Anderson together]? Yes, they are both class acts, but things are working at the moment and we have to look after our players… We have got many bowlers here that we could play at any given point. I feel very lucky that I have an abundance of talent,” said Silverwood while hinting that 38-year-old Anderson could be rested.

Silverwood also defended Dom Bess who picked four wickets in the first innings but went for runs in the second.

“I’m not worried. I had a chat with him afterwards and he is still in good spirits. He can have a bad day every now and again. It is not through lack of effort. He’s shown he can get us wickets so I am sure he’ll be fine,” he said.

He also spoke on all-rounder Moeen Ali’s chances of playing the second Test.

“Everything is on the table. If we feel we need to do it we have the options available to rotate. [Ali has] worked as hard as he possibly can do. He’s not played a game, we accept that, but those are the times that we’re in at the moment. Should he play I’d have every confidence in him,” said Silverwood.

Meanwhile, England took a 1-0 lead against India on Tuesday in the four-match Test series at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Chasing a target of 420 runs, India were bowled out for 192 with Root being declared Player of the Match for his double hundred in the first innings.

The emphatic 227-run win over India in the opening match of the ongoing four-Test series has kept England’s hopes alive of making it to the World Test Championship final as they have now reached to the top of the points table.