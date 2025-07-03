Jaiswal falls 10 runs short of breaking Dravid’s record, misses ton

Young Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal fell just 10 runs short of breaking legendary batter Rahul Dravid’s record of becoming the fastest to score 2,000 Test runs by an Indian.

During the second Test at Edgbaston, Jaiswal needed 97 runs to reach the milestone in 39 innings, fastest by an Indian, going past Dravid, who took 40 innings for it.

However, he fell to England skipper Ben Stokes, who broke a rock-solid 66-run stand between him and skipper Shubman Gill. Jaiswal was back in the hut for a brilliant 107-ball 87, with 13 fours.

In 21 Tests and 39 innings, Jaiswal has made 1,990 runs at an average of 53.78, with five centuries and 11 fifties, with the best score of 214*. In this series so far, he has 192 runs in three innings and two matches at an average of 64.00, with a century and a fifty each.

In the next innings, Jaiswal has an opportunity to equal Dravid’s record. The fastest to 2,000 Test run mark is Australian legend Don Bradman, with 15 matches and 22 innings taken for it.

Advertisement

Jaiswsal’s run against England has been outstanding so far, with 904 runs in seven Tests and 12 innings at an average of 82.18, with three centuries and four fifties, including a best score of 214*.

A half-century stand between Yashasvi Jaiswal and skipper Shubman Gill drove India closer to the 200-run mark at the end of the second session on day one during the second Test against England at Birmingham on Wednesday.

Advertisement

In what was another shared session, thanks to Jaiswal’s dismissal, India stood at 182/3, with Gill (42*) and Rishabh Pant (14*) unbeaten.

India kickstarted the second session at 98/2, with Jaiswal (62*) and skipper Gill (1*) at the crease.

With a double, India reached the 100-run mark in 25.3 overs. Gill and Jaiswal were more watchful, with the Indian skipper surviving a close call for leg-before-wicket against Chris Woakes. Later on, Gill eased some pressure with two boundaries against him in the 33rd over.

The duo was not in a hurry to score after a solid first session, reaching their fifty-run stand in 103 balls. The skipper focused on settling himself on the crease while Jaiswal curbed down his attacking game.

Just when it seemed that the Gill-Jaiswal would end the session together, a Ben Stokes miracle finally arrived. Ball in the hand, the England skipper managed to get the edge of Jaiswal’s bat caught by wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith.

Jaiswal walked back for a brilliant 87 in 107 balls, with India at 161/3 in 45.1 overs, ending a 66-run third-wicket stand.

Rishabh Pant was the next batter on the crease and he broke a 22-ball block session with a six on a Shoaib Bashir delivery while Gill reached 40s on the other end. Gill and Pant ended the session without any further loss.