Jagadeesha Suchith becomes sixth bowler to dismiss Virat Kohli on golden duck in IPL

On Sunday, Jagadeesha Suchith became the sixth bowler in Indian Premier League history to dismiss Virat Kohli for a golden duck.

The Indian pacer accomplished this feat during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. Former India captain Kohli, who has struggled in the cash-rich league, was dismissed by Suchith on the first ball the stylish right-handed batter faced.

Suchith struck the leg stump with a full-length ball. Kohli chipped the first delivery of the match toward the mid-wicket fielder, and SRH skipper Kane Williamson took the catch safely.

This is Kohli’s third golden duck in IPL 2022, having been dismissed by Dushmantha Chameera on the first ball of the game against Lucknow Super Giants and then by SRH pacer Marco Jansen.

In 2008, Kohli was dismissed by Ashish Nehra for his first golden duck against the Mumbai Indians. This was followed by a perfect game against Sandeep Sharma in 2014 and a golden duck against Nathan Coulter-Nile in 2017.

Then, five years later, in 2022, Virat Kohli was dismissed on the first ball by Lucknow Super Giants pacer Dushmantha Chameera, before the SRH pace duo of Marco Jansen and Jagadeesha Suchith also got him on golden ducks during their side’s matches against RCB.

(Inputs from ANI)