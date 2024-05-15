Abhishek in semi-finals at Elorda Cup Boxing

Abhishek Yadav produced a dominating performance to enter the semi-finals at Elorda Cup Boxing after beating local star Rakhat Seitzhan in Astana, Kazakhstan on Wednesday.

Abhishek looked in great touch throughout the bout as he outperformed the home favourite Seitzhan with a comprehensive 5-0 victory in the 67kg quarter-finals.

However Pawan Bartwal (54kg), Kavinder Singh Bisht (57kg) and two other Indians suffered losses in their respective quarter-finals.

Advertisement

While Pawan went down fighting 1-4 against Kabdeshov Timur of Kazakhstan, Kavinder lost to Uzbekistan’s Mirazbek Mirzahalilov with a knockout decision.

Varinder Singh (60kg) and Hitesh (71kg) conceded an identical 0-5 losses against Kazakhstan’s Temirzhanov Serik and Aslanbek Shymbergenov respectively.

Late on Tuesday, Manisha (60kg) and Monika (81+kg) confirmed two more medals for India after entering the semi-finals.

Along with Manisha and Monika, Minakshi (48kg), Anamika (50kg), Nikhat Zareen (52kg), Sonu (63kg), Manju Bamboriya (66kg) and Shalakha Singh Sansanwal (70kg) will be in action in the semi-finals on Thursday.