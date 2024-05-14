Logo

Boxing: Nikhat Zareen off to flying start at Elorda Cup

Reigning world champion Nikhat Zareen (52kg) began Indian campaign with a convincing 5-0 win against local challenger Rakhymberdi Zhansaya on the opening day of the Elorda Cup in Astana, Kazakhstan.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | May 14, 2024 12:09 pm

Nikhat Zareen (photo:SNS)

Zareen is leading 21-member Indian Challenge in this competition.

Minakshi (48kg) also made her way into the next round with a 4-1 victory over Gassymova Roxana of Kazakhstan.

Anamika, on the other hand, defeated Zhumabayeva Arailym with a referee stop the contest (RSC) win in the first round of the 50kg category bout.

Meanwhile, Ishmeet Singh (75kg) and Sonia (54kg) bowed out after losing 0-5 against Kazakhstan’s Armanuly Armat and China’s Chang Yuan respectively.

Six-time Asian Championships medallist Shiva Thapa (63.5kg), Sanjay (80kg) and Gaurav Chauhan (92+) will be in action later alongside three others

The prestigious tournament has been witnessing the participation of pugilists from strong boxing nations such as Kazakhstan, China, India, Japan and Uzbekistan.

