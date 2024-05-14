Boxing: Nikhat Zareen off to flying start at Elorda Cup

Abhishek in semi-finals at Elorda Cup Boxing
Abhishek looked in great touch throughout the bout as he outperformed the home favourite Seitzhan with a comprehensive 5-0 victory in the 67kg quarter-finals.
Reigning world champion Nikhat Zareen (52kg) began Indian campaign with a convincing 5-0 win against local challenger Rakhymberdi Zhansaya on the opening day of the Elorda Cup in Astana, Kazakhstan.
Zareen is leading 21-member Indian Challenge in this competition.
Minakshi (48kg) also made her way into the next round with a 4-1 victory over Gassymova Roxana of Kazakhstan.
Anamika, on the other hand, defeated Zhumabayeva Arailym with a referee stop the contest (RSC) win in the first round of the 50kg category bout.
Meanwhile, Ishmeet Singh (75kg) and Sonia (54kg) bowed out after losing 0-5 against Kazakhstan’s Armanuly Armat and China’s Chang Yuan respectively.
Six-time Asian Championships medallist Shiva Thapa (63.5kg), Sanjay (80kg) and Gaurav Chauhan (92+) will be in action later alongside three others
The prestigious tournament has been witnessing the participation of pugilists from strong boxing nations such as Kazakhstan, China, India, Japan and Uzbekistan.
