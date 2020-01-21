Post the punishment he received from ICC for his behaviour after dismissing England skipper Joe Root in the third Test match, Kagiso Rabada said that he didn’t expect the one-match ban from the apex cricket council.

Apart from a one-match ban on Friday, Rabada was fined 15 per cent of his match fee and also received one demerit point after being found guilty of a Level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel in the third Test against England at Port Elizabeth.

After clean-bowling the England captain, the South African pacer celebrated loudly and passionately within millimetres of the dismissed batter.

“It’s something that I didn’t expect. Whether it was the right thing to ban me, or the wrong thing, the reality is that I am banned,” Rabada was quoted by IANS via Sport24.

“Obviously it hurts, but it gives me a chance to work on my game and to have a bit of a rest,” he said, adding, “It can’t keep happening, because I’m letting the team down and I’m letting myself down.

“It just can’t keep happening and that’s why it hurts so much.”

Talking about the match, England humiliated South Africa by an innings and 53 runs, taking an unassailable lead of 2-1 in the four-match series. Ollie Pope was declared the Man of the Match for his 135-run knock.

The Proteas will aim to level the series when they face England in the final Test beginning Friday at the Wanderers.