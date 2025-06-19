‘It’s not going to be easy’: Shastri cautions Gill ahead of Test captaincy debut

As Shubman Gill prepares to lead India into a new era in Test cricket, former head coach Ravi Shastri has offered valuable advice ahead of the team’s challenging five-match Test series against England, starting at Leeds on Friday.

Set to lead the side in red-ball cricket for the first time, Gill will walk out with the added responsibility of filling the leadership void left by the retirements of stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. In a conversation on The ICC Review, Shastri called for patience and calm from the 25-year-old as he begins his leadership journey.

Advertisement

“I think, take your time,” Shastri said, offering his initial guidance to the 25-year-old Gill. “It’s not going to be easy. He’s been asked to do a tough job, that is to captain India on a tour of England.”

Advertisement

It is still early days for the Punjab right-hander in Test cricket. Gill, who debuted in 2020, has played 32 Tests so far, scoring 1893 runs at an average of 35.05. The tour will be a litmus test for the young batter, not only as a player but as a leader navigating some of the most challenging conditions in world cricket.

Leading India in English conditions, known for being one of the toughest tests for batters, adds to the significance of his leadership debut.

Shastri believes the tour could prove transformative and views it as an opportunity for Gill to grow as a cricketer and a leader.

“It’s never easy, but I think he will learn from this exposure.

“What I saw of him in the IPL with the Gujarat Titans, he seemed very composed and calm. He’s got a good temperament.”

Gill’s leadership was on display during the IPL 2025 season, where he led Gujarat Titans to the playoffs. Shastri was impressed by his tactical acumen and poise in pressure situations.

“He’s matured as an individual, he’s got some young players around with him, and I think it’s a learning curve as far as Shubman Gill goes.”

The first Test at Headingley will also mark the beginning of the 2025–27 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle for both India and England, as the visitors aim to win a Test series on English soil for the first time since 2007.