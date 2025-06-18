It’ll be a bit weird not seeing number 18: Stokes on Kohli’s Test exit

England captain and all-rounder Ben Stokes has lauded Virat Kohli, acknowledging that India will miss the star batter’s ‘fighting spirit’ during their upcoming five-Test series, starting June 20 at Leeds.

With Kohli and fellow veteran Rohit Sharma stepping away from Test cricket ahead of the tour, India enters a new era under captain Shubman Gill.

Speaking in a video released by England Cricket, Stokes reflected on Kohli’s absence and his influence on the field. “I think what India will miss will be his fighting spirit out in the game, his competitiveness, desire to win. He has made number 18 his, hasn’t he? It’ll be a bit weird not seeing number 18 on the back of anyone… of any Indian shirt, but he has been class for them for a long period of time,” he said.

Kohli ended a remarkable 14-year Test career with 9,230 runs in 123 matches, averaging 46.85 with 30 centuries. He retired as the fourth-most successful captain in Test history, trailing only Graeme Smith, Ricky Ponting, and Steve Waugh.

Stokes also shared a personal gesture he made after Kohli announced his retirement.

“I did text him, saying it’s going to be a shame not to play against him because I love playing against Virat. We both love playing against each other because we have that same mindset when we are out in the field that it’s a battle,” he said.

“He has been incredible and he deserves sort of I’m sure no doubt there’s been a lot of praise for him over in India. There’s definitely been praise from players over here and you know he’s done really well against England so yeah, he has been a class player,” Stokes added.

The England series marks the beginning of the 2025–27 ICC World Test Championship cycle for both teams. The first Test will be held at Headingley from June 20, followed by matches at Edgbaston (July 2), Lord’s (July 10), Old Trafford (July 23), and The Oval (July 31).

India, under new leadership, will look to claim a rare series win on English soil, something they haven’t achieved since 2007.