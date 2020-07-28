Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has compared his meeting with former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson to a meeting with the pope. Klopp revealed about his interaction with Ferguson over breakfast during his initial days in coaching.

“It was long ago and I’m not sure if he remembers it still, but I remember it forever because it was for me in this moment like meeting the Pope if you want!” Klopp said.

Klopp’s comments came after he was awarded the League Managers’ Association’s (LMA) Manager of the Year Award for the 2019-20 season. Klopp, who has led Liverpool to their first Premier League glory in 30 years, won the accolade on Monday.

Joining Liverpool from Borussia Dortmund in 2015, Klopp has transformed the Liverpool team in a span of less than five years. Under his tutelage, the Reds have won everything that and English club aspire to, except the FA Cup.

Liverpool were crowned the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup winners in 2019 before they bagged the Premier League title this year with a record seven matches to spare and an 18 points gap with second-placed Manchester City.

“I am absolutely delighted to get this wonderful trophy. It’s really wonderful and I had already the opportunity to have a look who won it before and there are obviously a lot of big, big Liverpool names involved,” Klopp was quoted as saying on the official website of Liverpool Football Club.

“Not only Liverpool names but big, big Liverpool names as well. Bill Shankly, I think, Bob Paisley, Joe Fagan, Kenny (Dalglish) – it looks like he’s all over the trophy everywhere! Brendan (Rodgers) won it, well deserved.

“I said it a lot of times, that I’m OK as a manager, but they make me, they make us, a really special bunch of football brains and I love to work with them together. To work together with Pep Lijnders, Peter Krawietz, John Achterberg, Vitor Matos and Jack Robinson – it’s a pleasure,” he added.