Emerging Indian pacer Navdeep Saini is excited about representing his country at the highest level and aims to play to the best of his ability and in the process win India as many games as possible.

“I am happy to be playing at the highest level. Like every other player, it was also my dream which has now come true. I just want to carry on with my performances,” Saini stated in an interaction with national teammate Mohammed Shami as quoted by news agency IANS.

Saini has played as many as five ODIs and 10 T20Is in his young international career so far in which he has picked 5 and 13 wickets respectively. Saini, who made his debut appearance for the Indian team last year during the West Indies tour, also finds a place in the Test squad and is getting ready to face New Zealand in the Test series.

During the interaction between the two pacers for the BCCI TV, Saini revealed that he prefers interacting in the Punjabi language.

“I am very soft at heart. When it comes to language, I am very comfortable with Punjabi. I try to interact with my Indian teammates in Punjabi and they find it funny,” he said.

When quizzed about how he would help children from an underprivileged background, Saini responded, “I will try to help them in every possible manner. I have provided financial aid, like providing them with kits to two-three children I have come across till now.”

“I have faced similar situations in my childhood, so I know the hardships,” the 27-year-old concluded.