Roy Krishna’s late penalty helped ATK Mohun Bagan come back to winning ways with a 1-0 victory over FC Goa in the ongoing edition of the Indian Super League (ISL).

Krishna scored from the 12 yards spot in the 85th minute at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa to guide Mohun Bagan to their fourth win of the season.

Even though Goa maintained parity in the match till 85th minute, Mohun Bagan were the better team for much of the contest. The Kolkata giants controlled the midfield and restricted Goa from having a single shot on target in the opening half.

David Williams was presented with an early chance to put ATKMB ahead in the ninth minute. However, the Australian’s lob was safely collected by Goa custodian Mohammad Nawaz, who rushed out of his line in time.

Goa were more lively in the early exchanges of the second half and managed to create better chances. They registered their first shot on target in the 56th minute. Alexander Jesuraj whipped a cross in the box for an unmarked Noguera, whose header was straight at Nawaz.

Goa brought on Brandon Fernandes and Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, whose arrivals provided them some much needed impetus.

Bagan won a penalty just over five minutes after Goa claimed a spot kick themselves. Krishna went down in the box after an ill-timed tackle from substitute Aibanbha Dohling. The Fijian drilled his spot-kick hard into the bottom left-hand corner, leaving Nawaz with no chance.

Bagan, however, spent a nervy last few minutes as FC Goa peppered their box with crosses and shots. Goa defender Saviour Gama took a shot from well outside the box. The ball was travelling towards goal and it took a brilliant dive from Arindam Bhattacharja to tip it over the bar.

With IANS inputs